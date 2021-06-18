Scene in Edmonds: About those clouds… Posted: June 17, 2021 19 Photographer Sherman Page captured these noctilucent clouds Wednesday at 10:45 p.m., looking north over Edmonds. According to the NASA website, noctilucent clouds, or night shining clouds, are the highest clouds in the Earth’s atmosphere. They are only visible when the sun is below the Earth’s horizon and illuminates them.
