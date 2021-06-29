Scene in Edmonds: Amphibious aircraft

Photographer Julia Wiese spotted this plane as it flew past Edmonds’ Marina Beach last week. After some research, she was able to identify it as a Lake Amphibian, an amphibious aircraft. Lake Amphibians are FAA-certified and have been around for more than 50 years. The aircraft is not a float plane, which has pontoons attached, and it can take off from land or water. The planes range in cost from $60,000 to over $200,000.
