Scene in Edmonds: Cool view Posted: June 27, 2021 28 With the highs in the mid-90s Sunday afternoon, Kevin O’Keeffe had a view of beachgoers as he took refuge at the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s cooling center. The facility, located at 220 Railroad Ave., is open to seniors from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Monday, when it’s expected to get even hotter. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
