Scene in Edmonds: Laying low, keeping cool Posted: June 28, 2021 24 It was already 70 degrees at Edmonds’ Marina Beach at 6:30 a.m. Monday when Kevin O’Keeffee spotted this baby harbor seal in the shade. Please remember to keep your distance when you spot seal pups. To learn more, visit the Sno-King Marine Mammal Response Group at www.skmmr.org.
