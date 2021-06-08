Scene in Edmonds: Lion’s mane jellyfish 2 hours ago 15 Photographer Doug Parrott found this lion’s mane jellyfish off the Edmonds Fishing Pier just before sunset Monday. According to this post in oceana.org, its name is inspired from its “mane” of long, hair-like tentacles hanging from the underside of its bell-shaped body. The largest jellyfish in the world, its tentacles — which can grow to 120 feet long — are equipped with nematocysts containing poison that stun prey.
