Scene in Edmonds: Low-tide treasures Posted: June 26, 2021 99 Saturday’s low tide gave beachcombers a peek at creatures (and other finds) uncovered along the Edmonds waterfront. Low-tide beachgoers Saturday. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Starfish clinging to pillars under the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Misha Carter) A close-up of a sea star’s arm. (Photo by David Carlos) These two were quite pleased at their discovery: A dead rockfish. (Photo by David Carlos) A sea anemone. (Photo by David Carlos) This weekend’s extreme hot temperatures will surely…break a record. (Photo by David Carlos) A moon snail. (Photo by David Carlos) Rylan showing off a hermit crab. (Photo by Misha Carter)
