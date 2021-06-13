Scene in Edmonds: Making a splash

Posted: June 13, 2021

Want to entertain a couple of 3-year-olds? All it takes is a log, a body of water — and gravity. Photographer Julia Wiese watched as Warner Asch and his twin sons Saul (in blue rain gear) and Ira (in yellow) dragged or carried small logs to the water’s edge at Marina Beach Sunday morning. Dad stood the logs up, then all three pushed them into the water to make them splash.

