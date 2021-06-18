Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for Vinbero Posted: June 18, 2021 49 The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for the new Vinbero wine bar, located in the former Cheesemonger’s Table space at 203 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds. In the photo, from left (front row): Greg Urban and Alicia Moreno of the Edmonds Chamber, Vinbero owners Kali & Kris Kelnero and Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. Also in the photo are Vinbero staff and members of the Edmonds community. Learn more at www.vinbero.bar.
