Scene in Edmonds: Scouts provide a helping hand

Christine Harris, a senior delivery driver with the Edmonds Food Bank, connected with Troop 312 Boy Scouts to help tackle an overgrown yard for a food bank customer. Those assisting included Troop 312 Scouts Kai O’Brien and Ryder Carpenter, and Scout leaders Kevin O’Brien and Jeff Thompson.

