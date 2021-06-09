Scene in Edmonds: Scouts provide a helping hand

Christine Harris, a senior delivery driver with the Edmonds Food Bank, connected with Troop 312 Boy Scouts to help tackle an overgrown yard for a food bank customer. Those assisting included Troop 312 Scouts Kai O’Brien and Ryder Carpenter, and Scout leaders Kevin O’Brien and Jeff Thompson.
