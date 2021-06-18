Scene in Edmonds: Smile — school’s out Posted: June 18, 2021 34 Students and staff at Edmonds-based Holy Rosary School celebrated their final day of classes earlier this week with a group photo in the shape of a smile. Students and staff wore a special T-shirt with a quote from Mother Teresa: “Peace begins with a smile.” (Photo courtesy Holy Rosary School)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.