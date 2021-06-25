Scene in Edmonds: Spray park opens with a splash

With triple-digit heat in the weekend forecast for Puget Sound, the Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department pushed up the opening of the popular Hazel Miller Spray Park, located in City Park at 600 3rd Ave. S. The opening paves the way for some really cool fun right here in Edmonds, and if Friday morning’s crowd is any indication, the water feature is in for a busy season.

— Photos by Larry Vogel