Scene in Edmonds: The art of storytelling

Dogs and fashion was the focus of a visit by Edmonds author Kizzie Jones to Sound Styles during the Edmonds Art Walk Thursday night. The Sound Styles window display features Jones’ book, A Tall Tale About Dachshunds in Costumes: How More Dogs Came to Be, with a spread “Dogs on Parade.” It also includes a Giclee art piece by the book’s illustrator, Scott Ward. The artwork will be available to the public in a free drawing: Sign up via the QR code posted in the shop window or on the author’s website, now until July 10. You can purchase the book at either The Edmonds Bookshop or the Neverending Bookshop — each will have 10 copies signed by the author and with illustrator Scott Ward’s unique dachshund doodle. Illustrator Ward will visit outside the shop on Sunday, July 11 and announce the random drawing winner at 1 p.m.