Scene in Edmonds: This weather’s for the birds Posted: June 28, 2021 25 In hot weather birds open their beaks as a cooling-off mechanism. (Photos by Doug Parrott) This robin is sunning. It is thought that the sun helps to release preening oil that coats their feathers and also helps to kill any parasites they may have. This robin got the memo.This is the right way to cool off.
