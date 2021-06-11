Scene in Edmonds: Waterfront Center hosts blood drive

The Edmonds Waterfront Center recently partnered with Bloodworks NW for a four-day blood drive, to address a major blood shortage in our area.

“We appreciate your willingness to open your doors not only to Bloodworks NW but to the Edmonds Community, “said Hannah McNutt, donor resource representative. “During the four-day drive we registered 158 donors, collected 128 units of blood and welcomed 25 first-time donors to the Bloodworks NW Family. That is roughly 256 local patients lives saved.”

If you missed the EWC blood drive and still want to donate blood, go to BloodworksNW.org to schedule an appointment. If you want to donate at the next EWC blood drive in August, follow the link to register: https://dslnk.co/EdmondsPopUp.