Scene in Edmonds: Wednesday along the water Posted: June 2, 2021 27 The “Sighting Whales” sculpture at Edmonds Waterfront Park. Cool reflections at the Port of Edmonds Marina before the day heats up. A peek at the ferry beyond the Edmonds Fishing Pier. One fisherman’s catch on the pier. Kevin O’Keeffe shot these photos during a walk along the Edmonds waterfront Wednesday morning.
