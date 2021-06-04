Scene in Edmonds: Where have all the trees gone?

Posted: June 4, 2021 512
Joe Scordino shared this photo of the trees cut down at 546 Paradise Lane June 3, to make room for a new Paradise Heights development. City of Edmonds Development Director Shane Hope notes that the application for this projects began in 2019. As a result, the permit issued predates the city’s new tree code, aimed at retaining existing trees during development on private property.

3 Replies to “Scene in Edmonds: Where have all the trees gone?”

  1. This is happening all over Edmonds and the region. It comes from the greed of property developers. They buy and gut lots to build monstrosities in the name of affordable housing. However they are selling these ugly monstrosities for huge prices.

  2. Agreed with last post.. MUGA, or Municipal Urban Growth Areas exists all over our area and were designed to meet “benefits”. (and likely promote) new growth, yet it seems like environment and aesthetics weren’t well thought out, and now we reap the so-called “benefits”.. sigh

    1. Real Estate Cartels are alive and doing well in Puget Sound area. City planners are rubbing their hands together with greedy smiles think about the taxes that will flow in. “Affordable Housing” developers have been granted huge tax breaks while being allowed to destroy the ambiance of neighborhoods. Birds, bees, shade, windbreaks, fresh air and beauty. I see a big bubble on the horizon as well as a relentless sun beaming down on our rooftops and parched yards.

