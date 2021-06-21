Scene nearby: Northgate pedestrian and bicycle bridge complete Posted: June 20, 2021 29 Overnight, the southbound Interstate 5 portion of the Northgate pedestrian and bicycle bridge was installed. The northbound half was installed last weekend. The bridge connects Northgate Mall to North Seattle Community College. (Photo by David Carlos)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.