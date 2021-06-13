Scene nearby: Northgate pedestrian and bicycle bridge installed

Posted: June 13, 2021 130

As seen Sunday by photographer David Carlos: The northbound Interstate 5 portion of the Northgate Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge was installed. The southbound half will go up next weekend. When complete, the bridge — a project of the Seattle Department of Transportation — will connect Northgate Mall to North Seattle Community College. Learn more here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME