Scriber Lake High graduates receive diplomas in Thursday night ceremony

In the first of seven commencement ceremonies in the Edmonds School District this week, Scriber Lake High School awarded diplomas to 36 graduates Thursday night at Edmonds District Stadium.
Student graduation speakers were Elijah Conn, Emil McDonald and Sam Wells. The faculty speaker, chosen by the students, was Marjie Bowker.
— Photos by Jonah Wallace
