Seattle-bound cranes pass by Edmonds

Standing 316 feet tall with a 240-foot outreach boom, four new cranes destined for Seattle Harbor’s Terminal 5 passed by Edmonds Sunday morning.

Traveling on the vessel Zhen Hua 36, the cranes departed Shanghai on Sunday, May 23. Built by ZPMC (Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.), the cranes will be among the largest on the West Coast and able to handle the biggest container vessels operating in the world, once Terminal 5 is completed early next year.

According to this West Seattle Blog report Sunday, the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) – the joint Seattle-Tacoma port authority that’s overseeing the Terminal 5 project – says the first “modernized” berth will open at Terminal 5 early next year; the cranes will belong to the berth’s tenant, SSA Marine.

“The voyage of the ZPMC cranes to the Puget Sound marks a major milestone for the completion of Terminal 5 and will provide a major lift toward making our gateway more competitive – bringing more cargo, jobs, and economic opportunity to our region,” said Port of Seattle Commission President and NWSA Co-Chair Fred Felleman.