Sponsor spotlight: Commitment to our community — Why KDMC supports My Edmonds News

As owner of KDMC marketing agency, I moved our company offices from downtown Seattle to Edmonds in June 2015. It was the best decision I’ve made personally and professionally, and I’m proud to announce that KDMC is celebrating a decade of dynamic marketing this year!

Working and living in the same city is important to me as it has allowed me to get involved and use my marketing, communications, and leadership experience with numerous Edmonds community organizations, beginning with the Edmonds Rotary Club.

I also admit that I have probably the best office view in the city.

Since the launch of My Edmonds News more than 10 years ago (I was at the launch and 10-year anniversary parties), I’ve been vocal in my ongoing support as it’s proven to be an invaluable resource for residents (and businesses) alike in our great community. Not only does MEN provide interesting info and updates about events and developments in Edmonds, it also helps us better understand the workings of our city government – especially Teresa’s tireless dedication to the weekly city council meetings. Think about how much we would NOT know about our city if it wasn’t for this commitment?

So I’m proud to continue our financial support to MEN and encourage other businesses in Edmonds to do the same.

Through KDMC, I’ve worked to support our local community in other ways as well. Some of the Edmonds-related projects KDMC has supported over the years include:

Edmonds Oktoberfest

Working with my fellow Rotarians, I helped launch Edmonds Oktoberfest and KDMC provided the branding, graphic design, social media marketing and website for the new festival, which attracted thousands of locals and visitors alike to Edmonds. The event raised more than $20,000 for the Rotary Club of Edmonds in 2019 and is returning as an in-person event in 2021.

Mika’s Playground

The new inclusive play area will be an exciting and imaginative space at the new Edmonds Civic Park, where all ages and abilities will be able to play and explore at their own pace. As President of Edmonds Rotary, I helped secure the commitment from the Edmonds Rotary Foundation to work with the City of Edmonds to raise nearly $300,000 to buy specialized playground equipment to ensure the playground is inclusive for everyone. KDMC created the website and provides social media and marketing support. The funding was secured in April 2021.

Edmonds Historical Museum

Edmonds Historical Museum is located in the beautifully restored 1910 Carnegie Library building in the heart of downtown Edmonds. The museum’s website was in desperate need of a redesign and needed additional functionality to accommodate its popular Scarecrow Festival fundraising event – especially since it would have to go virtual in 2020. KDMC provided pro bono marketing strategy as well as a new website (including a fun online voting system for the Scarecrow Festival).

Off Leash Area Edmonds

A small group of volunteers founded the non-profit organization called Off Leash Area Edmonds in 2005. It provides a scenic and pleasant non-threatening place for dogs and their owners, where dogs are permitted to run free, swim, meet new friends and play. KDMC provided the organization with its first new website in 11 years!

Washington Kids in Transition

WKIT’s mission is to provide food to the children each day after school. Some of the children will not have another meal from the time they leave school until they come back to school the next day. The food is distributed on the bus for them to take home. Currently WKIT provides 250 small food bags each day after school. In 2019 the organization distributed 32,000 small bags of food. KDMC assisted with the new website and has been an ongoing sponsor of the organization that is dedicated to feeding students and families.

Edmonds Cares Fund

The Edmonds Cares Fund was directed at businesses impacted by the COVID-19 economic crisis in 2020. KDMC partnered with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and City of Edmonds to provide new or updated websites and/or digital marketing campaigns with numerous local businesses at a steep discount. These included:

Chanterelle Restaurant

Edmonds Frame Design & Atelier

MasterClass Audio & Video

Art Spot Artist Supplies

Supporting local businesses, organizations and events will continue to be a key value for KDMC and we’re excited to see what the next 10 years brings.

David Kaufer, Founder and Chief Dynamic Officer

KDMC

425-529-KDMC (5362)