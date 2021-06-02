Sponsor spotlight: Let Chef Scotty do the cooking

If you haven’t tried Scotty’s famous blackened salmon Caesar salad yet, make this the weekend to be blown away with the most juicy, flavorful fish you’ve tasted.
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at its usual spot in the Edmonds Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot every Thursday/Friday/Saturday from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds
Or call 206-795-1615
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.