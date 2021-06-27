Sponsor spotlight: Purposeful planning in a hot market – Ginny’s Girls has your back

Washington’s housing market is soaring. In simple terms, with so many cash offers over asking price, it just feels crazy. Trying to keep up is a huge stressor, causing some balls to get dropped along the way.

For those of us looking to move and who need to liquidate or downsize, there’s a clear road map to success. Ginny’s Girls has been perfecting individualized plans for each client through this fast-paced market. One of our secret weapons: We offer professional move management services. Not only can we handle an entire estate liquidation, we can help you move. And trust me, we know how difficult moving can be!

The first and most important part of getting on track for success will be getting your ducks in a row. Ginny’s Girls recommends first finding your new home and getting your move taken care of. You can leave anything you don’t want at your old place! From there we can stage and conduct an estate sale, and clean out your old estate all within two to three weeks. The estate can then be staged by your realtor, or we can help provide you with one. And boom, sold!

That might not be the same process for everybody. When the market is hot, things happen quick. Another great option would be to extend your buyer’s move in date. Give yourself just enough of a window to take care of your move and bring in a professional to sell your items.

Ginny’s Girls Estate Services is always happy to chat about your potential project, whether it’s move management services, estate sales, or both. Give us a call today to get started.

— By Jamie Roberts, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services

Ginnysestates.com

206-979-9030