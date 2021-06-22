Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s food truck in Lynnwood and Edmonds locations this week

Scotty’s food truck will be serving his famous blackened salmon Caesar salads and New England clam chowder this week at Lynnwood and Edmonds locations.
If you haven’t tried the fish and chips or fish tacos, Scotty’s advises to stop in and order up. Scotty will be in his usual spot in the Calvary Church parking lot at Edmonds’ Five Corners. You can count on this stationary spot weekly, every Thursday/Friday/Saturday.
This Wednesday, Scotty’s food truck will be at the Beverly Chevron station on 168th Street Southwest from 4-7 p.m. This spot is every other Wednesday, so twice a month,mark your calendar.
Locations:
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds
3:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
Chevron Station in Lynnwood
5127 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood
4-7 p.m. June 23/July 7 and July 21
Or call 206-795-1615
