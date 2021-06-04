Sponsor spotlight: The face of comestic dermatology at Edmonds’ Pur Skin Clinic

Denice Schwind at Pur Skin Clinic in downtown Edmonds. (Photo by Jennifer Richard)

The face of cosmetic dermatology and the brains behind the beauty, industry expert Denice Schwind, PA-C, always leads with the philosophy of embracing your natural radiance, inside and out. As founder of Pur Skin Clinic, the award-winning cosmetic dermatology center, renowned for meticulous state-of-the-art treatments in a medical-boutique setting, Denice has specialized in medical and cosmetic dermatology for nearly two decades, solidifying her position as a recognized leader in the industry. As a board-certified physician associate with a degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine, Denice’s focus on continuing education and exacting results has resulted in a reputation of excellence among her peers. She was named Top Dermatology Physician Assistant in Seattle Met Magazine’s 2015 and 2016 TOP DOCTOR Award Survey, and has been nationally recognized as a “Most Loved Injector.”

Her newly expanded, spa-style clinic in downtown Edmonds, offers cutting-edge services with the highest safety protocols for your peace of mind – a comprehensive menu that includes anti-aging injectables, skin-tightening lasers, body contouring, and even a medical weight-loss center that focuses on comprehensive, feel-good results. The goal? For every client to look in the mirror with a profound sense of confidence – one that’s enhanced by the latest technology, but grounded in their own inner beauty. With Pur Skin Clinic ranking in the top 2% of providers in the country by Allergan — the maker of BOTOX Cosmetic and Juvéderm – Denice’s experience speaks “volumes.” Her award-winning team of medical providers, all of whom are on the pulse of the latest technology in an exciting, ever-changing industry, are committed to Denice’s own heartfelt mission: building trusting and collaborative relationships with every patient who walks through their doors.

Consider Pur Skin Clinic as your trusted source for Cosmetic Dermatology – a safe and serene haven in your health-and-wellness journey, delivering agelessly beautiful, natural results.

Pur Skin Clinic
307 Bell Street #103
Edmonds, WA 98020
Visit Pur Skin Clinic’s website here

Call to schedule your consultation: 425-967-3877

Monday – Friday: 9AM – 7PM
Saturday: 9AM – 6PM
Sunday: Closed

— Sponsored by Pur Skin Clinic

