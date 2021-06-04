Sponsor spotlight: The face of comestic dermatology at Edmonds’ Pur Skin Clinic

The face of cosmetic dermatology and the brains behind the beauty, industry expert Denice Schwind, PA-C, always leads with the philosophy of embracing your natural radiance, inside and out. As founder of Pur Skin Clinic, the award-winning cosmetic dermatology center, renowned for meticulous state-of-the-art treatments in a medical-boutique setting, Denice has specialized in medical and cosmetic dermatology for nearly two decades, solidifying her position as a recognized leader in the industry. As a board-certified physician associate with a degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine, Denice’s focus on continuing education and exacting results has resulted in a reputation of excellence among her peers. She was named Top Dermatology Physician Assistant in Seattle Met Magazine’s 2015 and 2016 TOP DOCTOR Award Survey, and has been nationally recognized as a “Most Loved Injector.”

Her newly expanded, spa-style clinic in downtown Edmonds, offers cutting-edge services with the highest safety protocols for your peace of mind – a comprehensive menu that includes anti-aging injectables, skin-tightening lasers, body contouring, and even a medical weight-loss center that focuses on comprehensive, feel-good results. The goal? For every client to look in the mirror with a profound sense of confidence – one that’s enhanced by the latest technology, but grounded in their own inner beauty. With Pur Skin Clinic ranking in the top 2% of providers in the country by Allergan — the maker of BOTOX Cosmetic and Juvéderm – Denice’s experience speaks “volumes.” Her award-winning team of medical providers, all of whom are on the pulse of the latest technology in an exciting, ever-changing industry, are committed to Denice’s own heartfelt mission: building trusting and collaborative relationships with every patient who walks through their doors.

Consider Pur Skin Clinic as your trusted source for Cosmetic Dermatology – a safe and serene haven in your health-and-wellness journey, delivering agelessly beautiful, natural results.

Pur Skin Clinic

307 Bell Street #103

Edmonds, WA 98020

Visit Pur Skin Clinic’s website here

Call to schedule your consultation: 425-967-3877

Monday – Friday: 9AM – 7PM

Saturday: 9AM – 6PM

Sunday: Closed

