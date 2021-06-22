St. Alban’s invites visitors to walk the church labyrinth

With longer days and warmer weather, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church invites community members to consider reflecting on their blessings by walking a labyrinth. The grass labyrinth at St. Alban’s, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W., is around the back of the church and is always open.

A labyrinth walking is a form of meditation that has been practiced by nearly every religious tradition since ancient times. Church member Maryellen Young describes it as “a pattern with a purpose. Walking a labyrinth is a gift we give to ourselves because it offers us a chance to take time out from our busy lives, to leave schedules and stress behind. The labyrinth walk is popular with a growing number of people because of its simplicity and the ability to approach its paths on your own terms.

A brochure is available at the church that provides more information about walking a labyrinth. Visitors are asked to sign the guest book so the church knows the labyrinth is being used and appreciated.