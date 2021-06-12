State transportation commission to discuss changes to ferry fares, toll rates next week

The Washington State Transportation Commission will hold a work session next week to select its ferry fare increase proposal and discuss specific toll rate increases for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, the State Route 99 tunnel, and the State Route 520 floating bridge.

The special meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 15. Due to limitations on the size of gatherings in response to COVID-19, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom Webinar. People interested in attending can register on the commission’s website. The meeting will be webcast live on TVW’s website at www.tvw.org.

The work session will start with an update on the Interstate 405/State Route 167 Express Toll Lanes Low-Income Tolling Study. The study has assessed potential discounts for low-income drivers on the I-405/SR 167 express toll lanes. A final report of findings and recommendations is due to the Legislature by Aug. 31.

Next, the commission will discuss possible approaches to increasing ferry fares to meet the legislatively established revenue target for the state’s 2021-23 biennial budget. The commission has gathered public comment on two possible fare options during the past two weeks and will continue to do so through Thursday, June 10. These comments will help the commission determine which fare option they will put forward for additional public comment through July. For more information on the ferry fare proposal and to comment, visit the commission’s web site at: 2021-2023 Ferry Fare Setting – Washington State Transportation Commission.

The session will conclude with a review of toll rate increase scenarios for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, SR 99 tunnel, and SR 520 bridge. The commission will select and advance toll rate increase options for each facility and will gather public input through early July. For more information on the toll rate proposals and to comment, visit the commission’s web site at www.wstc.wa.gov.

Questions or comments from the public can be submitted during the virtual meeting by using the “Q&A” function found on-screen. As time allows, questions will be addressed during the meeting. Written comments can also be submitted via email until 4 p.m. the day before the meeting. Comments should be sent to transc@wstc.wa.gov. Written comments received after this deadline will be provided to commissioners after the meeting.

For more information about the commission and complete meeting agendas, visit: www.wstc.wa.gov/meetings/