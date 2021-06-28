There’s a $500 fine on the line: Edmonds police begin fireworks enforcement patrols

Edmonds police have begun extra patrols to address unlawful fireworks use in the city. The patrols started Monday, June 28 and violators could face a $500 fine for a first offense.

When calls of fireworks violations are received, officers will investigate and enforce the laws as appropriate, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. These patrols will continue through July 5.

The Edmonds City Council in September 2020 voted unanimously to get tougher on those who set off illegal fireworks in the city. Under the amended fireworks code, a first-time violation is now considered a non-traffic infraction. Those getting caught a second time — or more — within five years can be charged with a criminal misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

Previously in Edmonds, violating the fireworks code was a civil matter subject to a fine of $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense, $150 for the third offense and $200 for each violation thereafter within a three-year period.

“The hot, dry weather already has the community at an increased risk for fireworks-related incidents,” McClure said. “We hope that this education will lead to voluntary compliance and respect for the safety and property of others. As an additional reminder, all fireworks use is now banned throughout Southwest Snohomish County, including unincorporated areas. (See related story here.)

If there is a need to report fireworks violations, call the non-emergency number at 425-407-3999. For immediate threats to life or property, call 911.