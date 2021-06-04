Travel expert Rick Steves explores favorite European destinations during public television special June 7

A new two-hour public television special features travel expert, author and Edmonds resident Rick Steves as he shares his favorite European destinations to visit when travel is possible again. From offbeat and romantic to picturesque and restorative, these locations offer inspiration to travel lovers who have spent the past year dreaming of their next vacation when the global pandemic ends. Co-produced and presented by American Public Television (APT), which syndicates content to public television stations nationwide, Rick Steves Europe Awaits premieres at 7 p.m. June 7 on KCTS.

“We are proud to be Rick Steves’ public media partner for more than three decades, presenting his insightful and enriching programs as he explores our world,” notes Cynthia Fenneman, President and CEO of APT. “Rick Steves Europe Awaits is a timely and relevant special that sparks our travel imagination from the safety and comfort of home.”

Steves notes: “When the time is right, Americans will rekindle their travel dreams, and Europe will greet us with a warm and enthusiastic welcome. Europe Awaits is my dream itinerary: places away from the hubbub, places made for embracing life, and places that are good for the soul. It’s good to dream ̶ and once we emerge from this pandemic, it will be even better to travel.”

Steves will recount his recommended travel itineraries, including:

The rich history and cuisine of Sicily;

Mykonos, the romantic Greek island in the Aegean Sea;

Rustic and historic Porto, in Portugal’s northern region;

Majestic English country views in the Cotswolds;

An authentic taste of la dolce vita in Tuscany;

and Romania, overflowing with vibrant traditional folk life.

Steves is an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves’ Europe, a Edmonds-based travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually.

Select pledge thank-you gifts for Rick Steves Europe Awaits include exclusive access to a live virtual event and Q&A session hosted by Rick from his home in Seattle, WA; DVDs of Rick’s speaking engagements; anthology sets of the Rick Steves’ Europe series; “For the Love of Europe,” a 400-page collection of Rick’s favorite people, places and experiences; and the “Europe’s Top 100 Masterpieces: Art for the Traveler” coffee table book.

Rick Steves Europe Awaits is a production of Rick Steves’ Europe, Inc., American Public Television, and Detroit Public Television. Visit ricksteves.com for additional information.