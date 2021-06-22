Two public hearings on tonight’s Edmonds City Council agenda canceled

Tonight’s (June 22) Edmonds City Council meeting agenda just got shorter.

According to notice sent this afternoon by City Clerk Scott Passey, public hearings on the outdoor dining code and unit lot subdivisions have been canceled due to the city’s “failure to meet the 14-day public hearing notice requirement.”

The hearings will be rescheduled in July, Passey said.

Still left on tonight’s agenda: consideration of additional amendments to the city’s newly passed tree code and a presentation on a resolution rejecting racially based harassment and hate crimes.

The remote meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.via Zoom. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Persons who want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular Council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.