Verdant seeks consulting services to lead CHART program for South Snohomish County

The Verdant Health Commission has released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the CHronic-Utilizer Alternative Response Team (CHART) program leadership.

Since 2017, the CHART program has been administered by the Verdant Health Commission in partnership with health care, human services, fire/EMS, and law enforcement organizations. Verdant seeks an organization to take a leadership role in coordinating information exchange between community partner organizations and providing case management for CHART clients. This RFQ seeks innovative ways to operate the program and increase the efficiency of providing services to clients.

According to a Verdant announcement, the CHART program was designed to address the needs of South Snohomish County’s most vulnerable residents who have overlapping physical health, mental health, legal, and substance use disorder conditions. The purpose of CHART is to reduce the impact of chronic utilizers on health care, emergency services, crisis care, legal, and criminal justice systems. By taking a coordinated approach, the goal of the program is to create an individualized plan that will have a positive and measurable impact for each participant and decrease the system impacts associated with the disproportionate overlapping service utilization by these individuals, Verdant said.

The RFQ was released June 14. Any questions are due June 21 by email, and answers to these questions will be published on June 25. Responses to the RFQ are due on July 16 by 3 p.m. A service provider will be selected in August and work is expected to begin in September.

To read the full details of the RFQ, visit verdanthealth.org/about-us/public-hospital-district-info/purchasingrfps/.