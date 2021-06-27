Volunteers educate Edmonds beachgoers about marine life; more sessions scheduled in July

Washington State University-trained volunteer beach naturalists spent time Friday talking with children and their parents about the many “beach critters” they were finding during the minus-3.9 tide.

According to Bernie Busch, a WSU beach watcher and Seattle Aquarium volunteer, the low tide left behind many lion’s mane jellyfish. “These drifters pack a painful sting and have long tentacles that, when on the sandy beach, are invisible but could be painful to bare-footed curious children and adults who get too close,” he said in an email.

Volunteers also educated beachgoers about sanctuary beaches in Edmonds, encouraging them to take great pictures and memories — and any trash — from the beach and leave everything else. (Learn more about Edmonds’ marine sanctuaries here.)

The Edmonds team of WSU beach naturalists will be back on the beach at low tide on Friday, July 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The naturalists start at Edmonds’ Olympic Beach Park and roam the beach north to the Edmonds ferry dock, Busch said.