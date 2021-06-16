Walkable Main Street Program returns this Saturday

The City of Edmonds Walkable Main Street program is returning this weekend — Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20.

Main Street will be closed from 6th to 3rd avenues, starting at 8 a.m. Saturdays and reopening before 8 a.m. Mondays. Vehicle U-turns will continue to be allowed around the downtown Edmonds Fountain, with clear pedestrian pathways protected by metal crowd fencing. The program will conclude over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4-5.

“We are excited for the return of this popular summer program that promotes the charm of our city, encouraging shoppers and diners from Edmonds and the greater Puget Sound region to enjoy our downtown,” Mayor Mike Nelson said.

This is the second year for the program, which was instituted last year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak to provide safer outdoor dining and shopping experiences for customers. In deciding to run the program again this year, the city faced pushback from some local merchants, who said the closure removed valuable close-by parking and hurt their businesses. A group of business owners instead proposed a Sunday-only closure, but that was rejected.

According to the city, visitors this year will find more areas of public parking this year, in the following locations:

Public Safety Complex at 5th and Bell

Behind/below City Hall

Adjacent to City Hall on the south, accessible by the alley (ADA parking will be added here)

Additional ADA and drop-off spaces will be available at 4th and 5th Avenues.

The city also said it will provide more seating and tables along Main Street, music will be added on Saturday afternoons, and there will be drop-in activities and games. Wayfinding banners will be added along the closure barricades, along with flyers that invite visitors to visit shops and restaurants in the Walkable Main Street area as well as throughout the downtown core.