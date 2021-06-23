With heat wave approaching, Edmonds attorney collecting summer survival kit donations for homeless population

With temperatures in the 90s forecast for portions of Western Washington this weekend, Edmonds attorney Jenna Nand is collecting donations for summer survival kits that will be distributed to the local homeless population￼.￼

Nand said that she and other volunteers plan on distributing the donations (suggested list below) to unsheltered individuals this weekend, along with “bottles of ice water from a cooler and possibly a cold snack like ice cream bars.”

Donations can be dropped off at Fortuna Law, 543 Main St. Ste. 102 in downtown Edmonds. She has also set up a GoFundMe link for those who want to make a financial donation:

￼Summer Survival Kit:
Sunscreen
Sunburn ointment: aloe vera
Bug spray
Cool misting fan
Insulated water bottles to keep liquids cold
Handkerchiefs or bandanas
Sunglasses
Compact umbrellas for sunshade
Thermostats

Hygiene Kit:
Deodorant
Adult wipes
Shaving supplies for men and menstrual supplies for women
Chapstick
Tissues
Toothpaste
Traveling toothbrush with cover
Mouthwash
Lotion

First Aid:
Band-Aids
Hand sanitizer
Masks
Neosporin
Sanitizing wipes

Food:
Healthy protein bars
Individual packages of dried fruit
Individual packages of mixed nuts
Individual packages of sunflower seeds

Clothing: (new or gently used, clean)
Sun hats
Baseball caps
Sandals
Smart fabric cooling and moisture-wicking shirts, etc.

Gift Cards:
Safeway
Winco
QFC
Starbucks
McDonalds
Subway
Burger King
Local Laundromat
Great Clips
Supercuts

Electronics:
Power banks
Apple/Samsung/Android Chargers
Headphones

Pets:
Pet food
Cooling blankets and pads

