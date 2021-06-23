With heat wave approaching, Edmonds attorney collecting summer survival kit donations for homeless population

With temperatures in the 90s forecast for portions of Western Washington this weekend, Edmonds attorney Jenna Nand is collecting donations for summer survival kits that will be distributed to the local homeless population￼.￼

Nand said that she and other volunteers plan on distributing the donations (suggested list below) to unsheltered individuals this weekend, along with “bottles of ice water from a cooler and possibly a cold snack like ice cream bars.”

Donations can be dropped off at Fortuna Law, 543 Main St. Ste. 102 in downtown Edmonds. She has also set up a GoFundMe link for those who want to make a financial donation:

￼Summer Survival Kit:

Sunscreen

Sunburn ointment: aloe vera

Bug spray

Cool misting fan

Insulated water bottles to keep liquids cold

Handkerchiefs or bandanas

Sunglasses

Compact umbrellas for sunshade

Thermostats

Hygiene Kit:

Deodorant

Adult wipes

Shaving supplies for men and menstrual supplies for women

Chapstick

Tissues

Toothpaste

Traveling toothbrush with cover

Mouthwash

Lotion

First Aid:

Band-Aids

Hand sanitizer

Masks

Neosporin

Sanitizing wipes

Food:

Healthy protein bars

Individual packages of dried fruit

Individual packages of mixed nuts

Individual packages of sunflower seeds

Clothing: (new or gently used, clean)

Sun hats

Baseball caps

Sandals

Smart fabric cooling and moisture-wicking shirts, etc.

Gift Cards:

Safeway

Winco

QFC

Starbucks

McDonalds

Subway

Burger King

Local Laundromat

Great Clips

Supercuts

Electronics:

Power banks

Apple/Samsung/Android Chargers

Headphones

Pets:

Pet food

Cooling blankets and pads