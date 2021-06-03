Woodway Town Council retreat set for June 3

The Woodway Town Council is holding a retreat starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3.

The public may attend remotely and can view the meeting online at this link.

The agenda includes department updates:
• Town Administrator
• Clerk’s Office
• Building
• Planning Commission
• Public Works
• Police

Rights-of-way plantings and maintenance

Long-term financial update

Point Wells

Communication strategy

Other issues

