Woodway Town Council retreat set for June 3

The Woodway Town Council is holding a retreat starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
The public may attend remotely and can view the meeting online at this link.
The agenda includes department updates:
• Town Administrator
• Clerk’s Office
• Building
• Planning Commission
• Public Works
• Police
Rights-of-way plantings and maintenance
Long-term financial update
Point Wells
Communication strategy
Other issues
