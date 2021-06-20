Woodway Town Council to hold June 21 public hearing on Transportation Improvement Plan

A public hearing on the Town of Woodway’s six-year Transportation Improvement Plan are among the items on the Woodway Town Council’s agenda for Monday, June 21.
Prior to the public hearing, Woodway Public Works Director Terry Bryant will make a presentation about the town’s pavement conditions.
Other items on the agenda include a contract for removal of hazard trees and limbs from the town’s rights of way and parks and a discussion of its self-insured unemployment compensation policy.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and the agenda is here. The meeting is accessible to the public via Microsoft Teams. Those who wish to make a public comment for this meeting can do so via video or audio connection. Phone callers can unmute themselves by dialing *6.
