Woodway Town Council to hold June 21 public hearing on Transportation Improvement Plan

Other items on the agenda include a contract for removal of hazard trees and limbs from the town’s rights of way and parks and a discussion of its self-insured unemployment compensation policy.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and the agenda is here. The meeting is accessible to the public via Microsoft Teams. Those who wish to make a public comment for this meeting can do so via video or audio connection. Phone callers can unmute themselves by dialing *6.