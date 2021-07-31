Abuse claims involving Sister Delores Crosby settled; she also worked at Edmonds’ Holy Rosary School

The Archdiocese of Seattle on Friday announced final settlements totaling $165,000 for two separate cases involving allegations of sexual abuse by Sister Dolores Crosby in the 1980s, when she served as principal at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School in Seattle from 1979 to 1992. Crosby also taught at Edmonds’ Holy Rosary School from 1973 to 1978.

Crosby, who died in 2007, was also principal at Immaculate Conception School in Everett from 1992 to 1999. In 1999, Crosby surrendered her credentials for teaching and administration when an individual brought forward an allegation of inappropriate contact that took place in the 1980s.

In addition to Holy Rosary in Edmonds, Crosby taught at several other archdiocesan Catholic schools, including St. Anne School, Seattle, from 1968 to 1970, and St. Frances Cabrini School, Tacoma (now Lakewood), from 1978 to 1979.

Crosby was included on the Archdiocese of Seattle’s List of Clergy and Religious Brothers and Sisters for Whom Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor Have Been Admitted, Established or Determined to be Credible when the list was originally published in January 2016.

