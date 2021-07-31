After a challenging year for fundraising, Taste Edmonds offers opportunities to local groups

The pandemic shutdowns over the past 18-plus months made it very difficult, if not impossible, for non-profit organizations, high school clubs and teams, and service groups to raise the funding necessary for their activities. Now, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is offering a fundraising opportunity to local groups — volunteer for the upcoming Taste Edmonds event — Taste Twenty-One — set for Aug. 20-22 at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield.
The opportunity is open to any local non-profit, service group, church group or high school group with a fundraising need and the ability to organize enough volunteers for the event.
Options include:
- Entrance gate/ticketing:
- Could be mix of high schoolers and adults over 21 as it is outside the official event space.
- Total of 115 shifts (individuals can sign up for more than one shift).
- Could be split between two groups.
- Grounds cleaning, trash collection and bathroom re-stock:
- All volunteers must be 21-plus.
- Total of 155 shifts (individuals can sign up for more than one shift).
- Could be split between two groups.
For more information (shifts/volunteers, donation amount), email Alicia Moreno at alicia@edmondswa.com.
For more information about Taste Edmonds,visit www.tasteedmonds.com.
