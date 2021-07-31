After a challenging year for fundraising, Taste Edmonds offers opportunities to local groups

The pandemic shutdowns over the past 18-plus months made it very difficult, if not impossible, for non-profit organizations, high school clubs and teams, and service groups to raise the funding necessary for their activities. Now, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is offering a fundraising opportunity to local groups — volunteer for the upcoming Taste Edmonds event — Taste Twenty-One — set for Aug. 20-22 at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield.

The opportunity is open to any local non-profit, service group, church group or high school group with a fundraising need and the ability to organize enough volunteers for the event.

Options include:

Entrance gate/ticketing : Could be mix of high schoolers and adults over 21 as it is outside the official event space. Total of 115 shifts (individuals can sign up for more than one shift). Could be split between two groups.

Grounds cleaning, trash collection and bathroom re-stock : All volunteers must be 21-plus. Total of 155 shifts (individuals can sign up for more than one shift). Could be split between two groups.

For more information (shifts/volunteers, donation amount), email Alicia Moreno at alicia@edmondswa.com.

For more information about Taste Edmonds,visit www.tasteedmonds.com.