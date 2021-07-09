Anita May Rogers: Celebration of Life set for July 18 in Edmonds

Anita May Rodgers

June 4, 1934 – June 28, 2021

Anita was born on June 4, 1934 to Homer and Clara Davis on the family green bean farm in Crabtree, Oregon. She had fond memories of growing up on the farm and especially liked helping her daddy. Anita attended a one room schoolhouse and then went on to graduate from Salem High School. Her first job out of school was a legal secretary at a Salem law firm. She married in 1957 and in 1964 the family moved to Edmonds where she lived for the next 57 years. By the mid-’60s, Anita was a single parent raising 3 children on her own while juggling work responsibilities. She became an invaluable member of the Edmonds law firm Williams, Strong, Thompson and Cole for many years, again as a legal secretary. In the 1980s, she moved to another part the legal system working as a court clerk for King County at Shoreline District Court until her retirement in 2000. In retirement, Anita discovered another passion — volunteering for AARP’s Fraud Fighters informing fellow seniors about scams to watch out for. She was also an active member of the Church of Christ (Iglesia ni Cristo).

Anita always took an interest in what was going on in other people’s lives before talking about herself. She was admired by her grandkids for being a “hip grandma” who was technology savvy for her generation, health conscious and provided non-judgmental advice.

Anita passed away on June 28, 2021. She is survived by three children: Kevin Rodgers, Kathy (John) Delano, and Richard (Richelle) Rodgers, six grandchildren: Brenden Rodgers, Bret Hammer, Stephen Rodgers, Mark Rodgers, Janelle Hammer, and Brittany Rodgers as well as eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father Homer Blinn Davis, mother Clara May Davis (Warren), sister Dolores June Yount (Davis) and her loyal dog, Fancy.

A private graveside service was held on July 2, at Beck’s Restlawn Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life event will be held in the Edmonds Plaza Room (above the library) located at 650 Main Street in Edmonds on Sunday, July 18, at 12pm to 4pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation at https://nlmsf.org/donate/.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.