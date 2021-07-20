Changes afoot for this year’s Taste Edmonds, with tickets now on sale

With its usual Civic Field location undergoing construction, Taste Edmonds is returning next month with a smaller footprint that requires all attendees to be 21 or older.

That’s the word from the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, which notes that the annual festival — which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will be located at the much-smaller Frances Anderson Center field at 700 Main St. As a result, attendance at this year’s Taste — running Friday-Sunday Aug. 20-22 — will be limited to those 21 and older.

Taste Twenty-One is “not your typical Taste Edmonds,” the chamber stated in a Monday news release. For starters, the Frances Anderson field is just 20% of the space of the usual Civic Field location. “We had to drastically modify the programming, distilling the event down to great live music, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, the cornhole tournament, and a few select sponsors.”

As always, this event is a fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, in support of the chamber’s free community events, including the 4th of July Parade and Fireworks, Edmonds Classic: Car andMotorcycle Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night and the Tree Lighting Ceremony. In addition, Taste raises thousands of dollars that go back into the community in the form of donations to local non-profits and service clubs.

Purchase tickets (21 and older only) at www.TasteEdmonds.com. Online pre-purchase costs $20 for a one-day pass and $50 for a weekend pass. A one-day pass is available for $30 on the day of event. All sales are final with no refunds for any reason.

Ticket prices are higher this year due to the reduced event capacity, the chamber said, noting the event capacity has shrunk from 20,000 people per day to only 5,000. Your ticket provides access to all music, food and lounges — there is no separate stage or beer garden.

You must be age 21 or older to enter, and wristbands will be applied upon entry. Re-entry will be allowed with a valid wristband. There is also an ID and bag check every time you enter.

Event schedule:

Friday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21, noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22, noon – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.tasteedmonds.com.