City announces new online portal to report incidents of discrimination

The City of Edmonds has established a new online portal to report incidents of bias, discrimination and hate.

According to a city announcement Monday, the new reporting tool was recommended by the Edmonds Diversity Commission.

Any issues that are criminal in nature should still be reported directly to Edmonds police by calling 911 or via the EPD online form, the city said. The new website portal gives residents a place to let the city know about non-criminal issues of concern.

The portal is monitored and reviewed by city staff, with incidents logged and then forwarded to the appropriate department. While every incident may not result in a resolution, keeping a log and tracking this information allows the city to track data and identify trends, the announcement said.