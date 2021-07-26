City Council July 27 set to hold public hearings on outdoor dining in private spaces, unit lot subdivisions

Two public hearings are on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, July 27. One focuses on a recommendation to make permanent an interim ordinance, passed in December 2020, that allows restaurants to include outdoor dining spaces on existing commercial property without a conditional use permit. The other public hearing involves an amendment to a city code govering unit lot subdivisions. Both hearings had originally been scheduled for the council’s June 22 meeting but were removed from agenda earlier in the day.

Also on the agenda is discussion of a proposal to reorganize the Edmonds Municipal Court and councilmembers’ reports on their work with outside boards as well as committee reports.

The meeting will be held in person in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. It will also be available virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting remotely, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Closed captions are available using the Zoom platform.

Persons wishing to provide audience comments remotely using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons who want to comment by dial-up phone can press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.