City of Edmonds announces revised mask-wearing policy for employees, visitors

The City of Edmonds said Friday it has returned to requiring employees who are working indoors to wear a mask or face covering regardless of vaccination status. The policy, which became effective Wednesday, July 28, is aimed at ensuring the safety of city employees and reducing workplace transmission of COVID-19, the city said.

Employees will be required to mask while in shared spaces. Masks can be removed when in their specific work area unless another person enters the space, in which case both must wear masks.

Employees who are working outdoors alone, or who have a mask waiver and are working outdoors, may continue to not wear masks when outside, the city said. Employees working outdoors should always have a mask on their person and must put the mask on when entering the building or when within 6 feet of the public.

The mask-wearing rule also applies to visitors indoors at Edmonds City Hall, the Frances Anderson Center and other city buildings. People attending open public meetings, such as city council. are exempt from this requirement, although those who attend open public meetings are still required to comply with applicable, state-imposed masking requirements. Every attendee is encouraged to wear a mask at open public meetings, regardless of vaccination status or state-imposed requirements, the city said.