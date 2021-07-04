Community Transit forecasts 30% service increase in six-year transit plan

Due to a stronger-than-expected local economy, Community Transit forecasts a 30% increase in transit service over the next six years. The agency’s draft 2021-2026 Transit Development Plan (TDP) calls for expanding the Swift bus rapid transit network, connecting commuter bus routes to light rail in 2021 and 2024, and increasing bus frequency and daily service hours to provide better access and more transit options in and around Snohomish County.

The plan is a state-mandated report that forecasts revenue and service levels for the next six years and is updated every year. Last year’s TDP outlined “slow recovery” and “rapid recovery” revenue scenarios based on economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s plan forecasts revenue that exceeds the “rapid recovery” scenario, laying the groundwork for added transit service. In addition, one-time federal stimulus funds allow Community Transit to offset operating costs and boost its capital infrastructure investments.

The draft 2021-2026 TDP is available for review online at www.communitytransit.org/TDP. Public comment is welcome through Aug. 5.

The draft TDP outlines these priorities for service increases:

Redesigning the commuter bus network to serve Lynnwood City Center Station and Mountlake Terrace Station when light rail opens in 2024

Implementing the new Swift Orange Line and SwiftBlue Line expansion, which will connect to light rail in Lynnwood and Shoreline, respectively

Restructuring local routes within the Highway 527 corridor to better connect the Swift Green Line with surrounding neighborhoods

Restructuring local routes in Lynnwood to better complement the Swift Orange Line and provide more connections between Swift and surrounding neighborhoods

Providing improvements to local route frequency and daily service hours, as well as possible new service in North and East Snohomish County

Public outreach will begin this fall to solicit input for many of these service changes.

The draft TDP forecasts that incoming revenue and one-time federal stimulus funding will allow capital infrastructure investment in these areas:

Facility base expansion to support increased service

Swift bus rapid transit network buildout (Orange, Blue and Gold lines)

Ongoing fleet replacement and facility preservation

Zero-emission vehicles and supporting infrastructure

Bus stop improvements

Innovation service models such as microtransit

The draft 2021-2026 Transit Development Plan is available for public comment through Aug. 5. The plan is online at www.communitytransit.org/TDP.

Comments can be sent several ways:

PlanUpdate@commtrans.org

(425) 353-7433 (RIDE)

Facebook.com/communitytransit

@MyCommTrans on Twitter (Use #CTTDP)

Community Transit, 7100 Hardeson Rd., Everett, WA 98203

A public hearing before the Community Transit Board of Directors will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5. Visit www.communitytransit.org/publiccomment for details on how to participate in this meeting. For more information or to inquire about special needs arrangements, call 425-353-7433.