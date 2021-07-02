Councilmember Kristiana Johnson hosting re-election campaign event July 8

Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson is holding a kick-off event for her re-election campaign Thursday, July 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Claire’s Pantry restaurant, 301 Main St.

Johnson, who is running to retain the Position 1 seat she has held since 2012, has two opponents in the Aug. 3 primary race: Planning Board member Alicia Crank, who kicked off her campaign for Position 1 in April, and Brian Hartman. (Harman so far has not responded to our telephone and email messages requesting an interview to determine his campaign platform.)

Johnson ran for mayor of Edmonds in 2019, losing in a four-way primary race that featured three sitting councilmembers. This will be Crank’s third try for a city council seat, having lost elections in 2015 and 2019.

Johnson said she is “looking forward to meeting friends and supporters Thursday evening,” and everyone is welcome to attend. The event is sponsored by the Committee to Re-elect Kristiana, P.O. Box 1541, Edmonds 98020-1541.