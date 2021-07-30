Dacha Theatre bringing outdoor plays to Edmonds, Lynnwood areas Aug. 1, 5

Seattle-based Dacha Theatre in bringing a pair of outdoor plays to the Lynnwood and Edmonds area starting Aug. 1.

Star Play, an outdoor family play with music about the wonders of stars and the night sky – will be at the Lynndale Amphitheatre, 18927 72nd Ave. W. West, Lynnwood at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1

Dears in Headlights, a live drive-in play with physical theatre, clowning, and larger-than-life characters – will be performed at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 16431 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.

The theatre company describes Star Play as “a wondrous, galaxy-sized adventure for all ages” and a “storybook romp through the night sky that follows Pleione, the seventh brightest Pleiades sister, as she charts a course through the Milky Way to save the red giant Betelgeuse from going supernova. ”