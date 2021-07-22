Edmonds Art Beat: Featured artist Kait Schoeb, drama camp options and Jazz at the Port

Featured Artist – Kait Schoeb

Self-taught artist Kait Schoeb moved to Edmonds from Pittsburgh two years ago. Schoeb is a self-taught artist who has been painting for more than 15 years. Her style has evolved from realism to abstract to fun and playful concepts.

Most of Schoeb’s works are in oil or acrylic paint and she is often busy painting commissions for professional sports teams. When not working on commissions, she works on her own passion paintings. One of Schoeb’s newest works is a painting of Marilyn Monroe taking a selfie in a mirror with Andy Warhol’s artwork of Marilyn as her phone case.

Schoeb’s art can be viewed (and purchased) at Cole Gallery in downtown Edmonds, at Salt and Iron restaurant for the rest of July or on her website. Her works can also be purchased on a variety of products at Society6.

Schoeb is happy to be in Edmonds now and really appreciates the community feel, from the small businesses to the arts and how supported she feels in this beautiful place.

Dandylyon Drama offers Shakespeare in August

Still looking for an activity for your teen or tween this summer? Dandylyon Drama is offering an in-person summer production of Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing. The month-long performance camp gives students an opportunity to work with directors, learn performance skills, and put on professional-quality performances in full costume on the final day of camp. Every student enrolled is guaranteed a role in the play!

The camp is offered for ages 10 through 13 and 14 through 18 and runs for four weeks, from Aug. 2-27. Sessions run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cromwell Park in Shoreline. Tuition for the month-long camp is $525. To register, click here.

Sea Jazz events this summer

Edmonds-Woodway High School jazz is at the Port of Edmonds this summer with Jazz Colony, a group of students who work on improvisation and performing in a venue that we all get to enjoy. Every Wednesday at the port, you can hear jazz music. From 4 to 5 p.m. is the Jazz Colony Big Band rehearsal with Jake Bergevin, and then from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. is the Jazz Colony Jam Sessions.

Jazz Colony was formed over 10 years ago with the help of a local parent. (To learn more, click here.) A final big band concert session is scheduled on Aug. 25 from 4-6 p.m.

In addition, on every other Friday, the Deep Sea Jazz Jam Sessions are at the Port from 6-8 p.m. For the Friday sessions, there will be a local host jazz band starting at 6 p.m. and then a jam session will start at approximately 7 p.m.

To see the variety of events happening at the Port of Edmonds, click here. The Sea Jazz events all happen on the west side of Anthony’s Homeport restaurant.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.