Edmonds Art Beat: Summer heating up with live theatre, a locally filmed movie and a battle of the bands

Ballyhoo Theatre presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Ballyhoo Theatre, at The Phoenix Theatre, will be performing The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee from Aug. 5-15, based on the award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin and with a musical score by William Finn. The bee is an unforgettable experience, watching a group of eclectic youth vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. The play is directed by Shileah Corey, choreographed by Coulson Bingham and cast with students ages 14-21 from across the Puget Sound area. For more information, click here.

Danny Doom, a film shot in Edmonds, released on Amazon Prime Video

Matthew Wilson’s newest film, Danny Doom, was released on Amazon Prime Video Friday, July 30. It is a teen comedy about a young church intern who chases the girl of his dreams by masquerading as a mysterious rebel. Wilson wrote, directed, produced, and edited this film, which was shot in Edmonds. To learn more about Wilson’s writing and previous films, click here.

Dacha Theatre presents outdoor performances of Star Play and Dears in Headlights

Running until Aug. 22 at parks across the Seattle region, Dacha Theatre presents a pair of outdoor plays for all ages.

Star Play is a sweet musical that follows Pleione, the seventh brightest Pleiades sister, as she charts a course through the Milky Way to save the red giant Betelgeuse from going supernova. Star Play is a Dacha original, created and directed by Kate Drummond with original music by Kyle Levien.

The second offering by Dacha is intended for audiences ages 10-plus. This unique production offers viewers the opportunity to drive up and watch from their vehicle in a drive-in live action theatre experience. The production is accompanied by an FM radio soundtrack for viewers with and without cars. Dears in Headlights is created and directed by Mike Lion with Dacha Theatre and with clown direction by Audrey Spinazola.

The Dacha summer tour includes a stop in Lynnwood for Star Playon Aug. 1 and Dear in Headlights in Edmonds on Aug. 5. Tickets are available online.

2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

ShoreLake Arts’ Battle of the Bands is returning this summer with a live and in-person open air concert series at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park. Each night, five local bands will compete for industry and cash prizes. The selections for the finals are announced on Aug. 10 and 11 after all the bands have performed. The final performance is on August 14th. Tickets are on sale for just $5 per night. Each evening will start at 6:30 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. There will be food trucks on site. The bands competing are:

Pool #1 | Aug. 10

Halley Gregg | Rock

Brian James and the Great Unknown | Pop

Cousin Wolf | Indie-Rock

Eric Blu and the Soul Revue | Rhythm and Blues

Living with a Bear | Rock

Pool #2 | Aug. 11

Sam and the Savages | Rock

Aurora Avenue | Indie-Rock

Stargazy Pie | Rock

CANNxN | Pop

Your Downstairs Neighbors | Indie-Rock

The first-place winner will take home $1,500 and one day of studio time at Robert Lang Studios in Shoreline. The second-place winner will take home $1,000 and a livestream performance at Annex Room Studio.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.