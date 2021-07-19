Edmonds Arts Festival announces entertainment acts

Free live entertainment is a big part of the annual Edmonds Arts Festival, and this year is no different. The festival has selected nine bands to perform at the Main Stage during the Festival, which takes place from August 27-29 at the Frances Anderson Center on Main Street.

If you’re looking to take a break from perusing art or do some dancing, these nine acts will get you on your feet. Below is the entertainment schedule:

Friday, Aug. 27

12:30 – 2 p.m.: Clave Gringa (Cuban jazz)

2:30 – 4 p.m.: Reggie Garrett and the Snake Oil Peddlers (urban acoustic folk-soul)

4:30 – 6 p.m.: Show Brazil & Eduardo Mendonça (Brazilian traditional music)

Saturday, Aug. 28

12:30 – 2 p.m.: Commander Mojo & the Horns of Discontent (danceable rock’n’roll and R&B covers)

2:30 – 4 p.m.: The ABBAgraphs (pop)

4:30 – 6 p.m.: The Kellee Bradley Band (singer-songwriter, folk/rock)

Sunday, Aug. 29

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Ranger and the “Re-Arrangers” (Gypsy jazz)

1:30 – 3 p.m.: Jake Bergevin and the Javatown Swing Orchestra (mini-Big Band swing)

3:30 – 5 p.m.: Stacy Jones Band (roots rock)

The Edmonds Arts Festival will take place Aug. 27-29 at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free. Festival organizers do ask that you leave your dog at home, as dogs are not allowed at the Festival.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit more than 160 juried art booths in the field and see award-winning art in the Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center. Student art will also be on display at the gallery, including works by winners of Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships. There will be food for hungry art patrons and free live entertainment during Festival hours. Every artwork purchased at the Festival helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art.

The Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community art fair to one of the most prestigious in the Pacific Northwest, attracting artists from across the nation and Canada. The Festival provides a unique opportunity for patrons to meet artists and purchase their work in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking Puget Sound. For more information and Festival updates, please sign up for our email list at https://www.edmondsartsfestival.com/subscribe/, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Visit the Edmonds Arts Festival Store for reprints of Festival poster art dating back to 1984.

Support the Edmonds Arts Festival: Visit https://www.edmondsartsfestival.com and click the Donate button at the top of the page.