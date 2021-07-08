Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards $40,000 in scholarships

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has awarded 21 renewable scholarships totaling $40,000 to Edmonds area students pursuing an arts-based curriculum in college. Two special awards, the Sambataro Award and the Mummy Award, were also distributed.

New recipients this year were Nicole Brunette, Isaac Vaa, Hana Berisha, Andrew Szilassy, Sean Chapdelaine, Cynthia Livengood-Fair, Rubina Matevosyan, and Katherine Orbegozo Tejada.

Renewal recipients were Charlotte Day, Dannielle Hulen, Jackie Karis, Tesla Kawakami, Lisa Laizure, Nini Le, Quinlon Merrin, Caroline Monson, Kevin Ng, Nazir Patriy, and Kristen Walter.

The Sambataro Award was given to Zoya Kulikov-Wickizer, and the Mummy Award was given to Jeevan Southwick.

The colleges and universities these students plan to attend include Savannah College of Art & Design, University of Washington, Western Washington University, the Otis School of Art and Design, Edmonds College, Cornish College of the Arts, Loyola Marymount University, New York University, Lake Washington Institute of Technology, and Everett Community College.

The scholarship winners will be honored at a reception Aug. 11 at ArtWorks. Samples of their art will be displayed at the Edmonds Arts Festival, Aug. 27-29, in the Student and Scholarship Art Gallery.

Each year, the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards more than $32,000 each year in scholarships. Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors who are residents of the Edmonds School District service area, and who have a strong interest in the visual arts. Students may re-apply each year that they remain in a visual arts curriculum. Awardees are selected based on their application, interview, and portfolio presentation.

